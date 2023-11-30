Home » A morgue security guard was discovered by his colleagues while abusing a corpse
A Security Guard Faces Charges of Sexual Abuse of Corpse in Arizona

A security guard at the Banner University Medical Center hospital in Arizona has been accused of sexual abuse of the body of a 79-year-old woman in a morgue, resulting in his immediate dismissal from his position. The disturbing incident occurred this Tuesday, prompting an investigation by the police and leading to several charges against the man.

The situation came to light when the man was discovered by his co-workers near the body of the deceased woman, with her belt loose and her pants unzipped. According to reports, his behavior raised suspicion as he appeared very nervous. Further investigation revealed that the bag containing the woman’s body had been opened and turned upside down. When confronted, the man feigned a faint and fell to the floor.

Although the accused attempted to explain the situation by claiming that the bag had broken and his zipper had malfunctioned, his explanation was not believed by his colleagues, who reported him to the authorities. During a police interview, the man stated that he suffered a “medical episode” when he fainted and claimed to have no recollection of the events that transpired.

Forensic analysis of the scene revealed the man’s DNA and injuries on the corpse, leading to the filing of five felony charges and his subsequent dismissal from his job. In response to the incident, Banner Health released a statement expressing their sadness and dismay over the alleged actions of the accused, emphasizing their commitment to high standards of treating all individuals with compassion, dignity, and respect.

The accused now faces a legal battle as the investigation unfolds, leaving the community shocked and appalled by the egregious allegations.

