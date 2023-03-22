Home News A new bridge is being built inside the Vanamõisa bridge
News

A new bridge is being built inside the Vanamõisa bridge

by admin
A new bridge is being built inside the Vanamõisa bridge

Old manor bridge. Photo: Urmas Lauri

Old manor bridge. Photo: Urmas Lauri

By the end of the year, a new bridge will be built inside the Vanamõisa bridge on the Kirbla–Rumba–Vana-Vigala highway, construction will begin on April 3.

The Transport Board wants to restore the Vanamõisa river bridge that flows into the Kasari river by the end of the year. The bridge restoration project shows that a new, modern bridge is actually being built inside the old shell. During the reconstruction, the historical dimensions and exterior of the bridge will be preserved.

To read the article, order a day ticket, digital package or log in in!

Previous articlePoison Prevention Week focuses on the prevention of plant-based poisoning

See also  Steinhoff am Morgen: Strong forecasts give investors HOPE – but experts WARN about this mistake!

You may also like

‘You can’t die to carry a pizza’, tomorrow...

Barumbu: The population calls on the authorities to...

Quibdó: 51 homes delivered to the indigenous community...

Milano Cortina, Fontana: ‘Fiera Milano option for skating’...

DRC: CENI closes voter registration in second operational...

They take security measures in Cesar for suspension...

Water: Smat, if this continues, summer will be...

A Nest of Peace to care for vulnerable...

Children of gay couples: prefect of Padua, stop...

Strong fire consumes church in New Jersey –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy