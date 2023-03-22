By the end of the year, a new bridge will be built inside the Vanamõisa bridge on the Kirbla–Rumba–Vana-Vigala highway, construction will begin on April 3.

The Transport Board wants to restore the Vanamõisa river bridge that flows into the Kasari river by the end of the year. The bridge restoration project shows that a new, modern bridge is actually being built inside the old shell. During the reconstruction, the historical dimensions and exterior of the bridge will be preserved.

