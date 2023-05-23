Home » A new return of indigenous people to Bagadó began in Medellín
by admin
Today, May 23, the return to Alto Andágueda, Bagadó, of 800 Embera Katío indigenous people settled in a school in Medellín began.

About thirty buses will transport the indigenous people between Medellín and Santa Cecilia, in Risaralda, and from there they will continue to their territories in Alto Andágueda.

Packing sacks, boxes, packages and bags in haulage trucks, the close to 866 indigenous people spent the holiday Monday, who will begin their return from Medellín to Alto Andágueda, in Chocó on Tuesday night.

This was said by Libardo, one of the more than 600 indigenous people who settled at the entrance to the IE Héctor Abad Gómez.

“Starting the return for people with their messes, to return to our territory,” he said.

Some have been in the city for more than 5 years, others only 4 months.

The Unit for Victims coordinates the logistics of transportation, food, and humanitarian aid, together with the Medellín mayor’s office and the support of governments, territorial entities, and authorities of Antioquia, Risaralda, and Chocó.

The Unit for Victims will make an investment of approximately 1,086 million pesos for payments for mules, habitat kits, food and delivery of humanitarian aid, among others, so that the return accompaniment is given with the guarantees to improve living conditions and permanence of this population in its territory, guaranteeing the principles of voluntary, dignity and security.

After the characterization process, the deficiencies, vulnerability and desire to return to the place of origin of a population made up of more than 435 women and 423 men were identified, indicating that at least 457 of these are minors. 100% of the population group are part of the Emberá Katío community.

Returnees will become part of the Return and Relocation Plans that have already been formulated for this area. Additionally, they will be part of the commitments established during the month of November 2022 during the assembly of the Emberá Katío community held in Alto Andágueda.

