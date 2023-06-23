A Palestinian was injured by the occupation bullets during clashes in the town of Deir Dibwan, east of Ramallah

A Palestinian man runs from smoke from a building after an attack by Israeli settlers near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank (Reuters)

Al-Ghad correspondent reported, on Thursday, that clashes broke out in the town of Deir Dibwan, east of Ramallah, after settlers attacked the town.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Ministry of Health announced that a young man was wounded by live bullets in the chest in Deir Dibwan. He was transferred to the Palestine Medical Complex for treatment, and his condition is “unstable.”

Dozens suffered gas suffocation during clashes with the Israeli occupation forces at the main entrance to the town of Deir Dibwan, east of Ramallah, after the settlers attempted to storm the town.

Eyewitnesses reported that settlers tried to infiltrate the town from its main entrance and set fires at the entrance, but the residents confronted them and forced them to withdraw.

The occupation forces heavily fired tear gas canisters at the young men, as well as live bullets, which led to injuries.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

