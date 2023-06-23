Home » Captured man accused of committing several robberies in Acevedo
Captured man accused of committing several robberies in Acevedo

The National Police, in collaboration with the community, managed to capture an individual identified as responsible for various thefts that have occurred in recent days in the municipality of Acevedo, south of Huila.

The detainee, identified with the alias “Camilín” and 24 years old, was caught in flagrante delicto stealing an industrial blender, valued at one million pesos, from inside a container used for the sale of fast food in the La Inmaculada neighborhood. .

According to information provided by the authorities, “Camilín” was reportedly recorded on several security camera videos committing robberies in homes and commercial establishments in the area. These audiovisual evidence have been essential for their identification and capture.

The subject was made available to the competent authorities as allegedly responsible for the crime of aggravated robbery. The authorities continue to investigate his involvement in other cases related to robberies in the town.

The authorities call on citizens to be vigilant and reinforce security measures in their homes and commercial establishments, as well as to collaborate with the National Police by providing relevant information that can help prevent and combat crime in the region.

In another event, in the municipality of Guadalupe, a 32-year-old man from Bogotá who was a coffee picker and/or wanderer by profession was arrested. He fled the place in order to escape with the money; however, the police patrol Cuadrante found him hidden inside a pipe, at the time of searching his clothes they found $440,000 that he had stolen.

