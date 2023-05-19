A prison fan of America who attacked a man with a machete

The Prosecutor’s Office managed to send Andrés Felipe Holguín to prison, the América de Cali fan who had attacked a motorcyclist on April 30 with a machete, before the Valle del Cauca classic.

The hearing lasted approximately two hours, where the judicial entity charged this man with two charges, one for attempted murder and another for qualified robbery; The evidence presented was so concrete that the judge issued an immediate arrest warrant.

“In a quick investigative work coordinated by a prosecutor from the Cali section, the full identity of the defendant today was established, for which an arrest warrant was requested against him, which was materialized by CTI servers in the San Pedro neighborhood, of Palmira,” said Luisaa Obando, security delegate of the Prosecutor’s Office.

On the other hand, relatives of the victim assured that they fear that justice will not be efficient, since at first the attacker had been released.