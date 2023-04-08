A few days after ASKO’s last match in the group stage of the CAF Cup against AS FAR in Lomé ended in a draw (1-1), the first leaders of the reigning champion club of Togo, draw up the balance sheet and project themselves. They recognize the limits of Kondona but want to settle in the long term in the continental cup

Kara’s Asko finished the competition with 4 points in six matches (4 losses; one on green carpet against Future Fc, one draw and one victory on red carpet). Statistics not at all brilliant that the president of the club, Mey Gnassingbé tries to explain

INFO SPORTS| Ecouter Radio Djena

“We fell into an extremely difficult group and by many observers our group was the most difficult of the two competitions. We have the North African clubs that have been dominating these competitions for several years .Our adversaries have more financial and material resources than us” says the boss of the Kara club who, beyond the result, tries to find a positive point in the Kodona campaign

“Mixed results. Difficult but positive competition insofar as we have learned a lot, accumulated experience and I think that this will serve us for years to come. » he assures.

“Lack of experience” is the first cause fingered in these bad results, since ” this is the first time the club has taken part in an African competition.”

“You need the means to make football” recognized Mey Gnassingbé and the Asko experienced it

“We had to organize trips to North Africa not only for the preliminary phase but also for the group stage” underlined the boss of Kondona

But, the Kara club does not finish the group stage empty-handed, the CAF rebates arrive “there are also entries that will do a lot of good for the club and which are linked to the increase in the number of sponsors, TV rights and also the support provided by CAF” He added while noting his regrets “To have taken very few points, and to have faced quite severe scores. For the image, it is not good »

Asko will definitely be on the continent once again next season, the effort must be doubled for better representation on the continent

“Keep working, work hard. Continue to build around the experiences acquired. Experience being the sum of mistakes, we believe that this first participation will allow us to build a stronger team for the future. »

For the time being, Asko continues its faultless championship and is currently the leader of the current exercise.