76ers, James Harden ‘decisive factor’ in Doc Rivers firing?

by admin
Daryl Morey, team president of the Philadelphia 76ers, has taken responsibility for the firing of Doc Rivers after 3 seasons on several occasions in recent days.

Just the usual phrases of circumstance? It would seem so, according to what has been reported da Jake Fischer.

“Several Doc Rivers staffers have singled out All-Star point guard James Harden as the determining factor behind the seasoned coach’s departure.”

Harden is expected to decline his $35m+ player option in search of a multi-year deal.

