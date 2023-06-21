A prison subject accused of sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl in Villavicencio

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation obtained an insurance measure in a prison, against Jhon Ferles Bermúdez Beltrán for being the alleged person responsible for subjecting a minor under 9 years of age to sexual acts.

The facts investigated by the accusing body were denounced by the victim’s mother who recounted how the prisoner had subjected her daughter to touching her private parts and acts of exhibitionism, later, he would have threatened to hit her so that she would not tell him nobody what happened.

The capture of this man was materialized by police officers on a public road in the Bosques de la Rivera neighborhood of Villavicencio, making effective the order that was in force against him.

The accusing entity presented him before a judge with a guarantee control function, charged him as allegedly responsible for the crime of sexual acts with a child under 14 years of age, the prisoner did not accept the charges, however, the judge accepted all the claims of the Prosecutor’s Office and imposed a prison measure on him.

