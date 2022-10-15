On Wednesday 19 October, at 5.30 pm, in the Salone di Palazzo dei Trecento in Treviso, a public meeting will be held organized by the Order of Engineers of Treviso with the Municipality of Treviso to remember Ciro Perusini, protagonist of the professional, political and cultural life of the city , who passed away on 8 July.

The event will see the participation of the mayor of Treviso Mario Conte, Eva Gatto, president of the Order of Engineers of Treviso and Maurizio Di Gennaro, President of the Veneto Urban Studies Center. Giorgio Basso (Order of Engineers of Treviso), Vittorino Dal Cin (Order of Engineers of Treviso), Tony Follina (architect), Maurizio Salvador (engineer), Niso Vianello (Regional Center for Urban Studies of Veneto), Sandro Zampese (Councilor to the Public Works of the Municipality of Treviso), Umberto Zandigiacomi (Italy Our section of Treviso). Ubaldo Fanton (Order of Engineers of Treviso) will coordinate the event.

Son of the architect Cesare – he co-designed the rehabilitation plan of the San Nicolò district in 1936 and the study of the Treviso Town Plan in 1946 -, Ciro Perusini, graduated in Building Engineering in Padua in 1960 and specialized in Hygiene and Hospital Technology (in Padua) and in Urban Planning at the IUAV with Giovanni Astengo, over the course of a long professional career he has designed several schools, hospital departments and drawn up numerous territorial and urban plans.

Urban planning, combined with the passionate commitment to safeguarding the historical and environmental heritage, has consequently characterized the political and cultural activity at the service of the city. He has held positions on several occasions both as a councilor and as a councilor for the Environment and Public Works from 1987 to 1988 and from 1992 to 1994.

In the city, he has held the office of President of Italia Nostra, Treviso section for several terms. He was also a member of the University of Treviso and one of the founders, as well as President from 2009 to 2014, of the Association of former students of the Liceo classico Canova, working for the dissemination and enhancement of classical culture.

Significant for the contribution of ideas and experience was his contribution to the life of the Order of Engineers, of which he was councilor from 1974 to 1976 and secretary from 1976 to 1978; in addition, he was the referent of several commissions and of the College of Engineers until 2014.

He distinguished himself as a promoter of conferences and study initiatives within the Regional Center for Urban Studies of the Veneto, an organization of which he held the position of President from 2009 to 2015. For the Veneto Region he collaborated in the editing of the volume Grafia and unified regional symbology for the elaboration of urban planning tools (1983) and of the Territorial Plan of the Veneto Region (1992).

With other authors he contributed to the drafting of various volumes, including: A laboratory for historic centers (1984), Treviso, portrait guide of a province (1986), Casa Città Territorio, on behalf of the autonomous Institute of Popular Homes (1990) , Treviso. Contribution for Treviso city of water (1996). Accompanied by the photographic images of Orio Frassetto, we remember: Sentimento e reality (1991) and Treviso (2001).