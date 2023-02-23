The meetings by the Cai (Italian Alpine Club) of Vasto on topics that are always exciting and fascinating!

This time the world of speleology with its “colors” will be the theme of the conference scheduled for Saturday 25 February.

Speaker Daniel Berardimember of the CAI Abruzzo Scientific Committee as well as Speleological and Canyoning Guide, Environmental Hiking Guide and Environmental Hiking Guide Instructor.

The master’s degree in Geological Sciences obtained at the University of Rome ‘La Sapienza’ has only sealed with an academic degree a passion and a dream that Daniele Berardi has cultivated since he was a child. In fact, he himself tells of the enchantment he felt as a child at the age of eleven in exploring the Frasassi Caves (just open to the public) “in front of the fabulous interlocking of shiny and brilliant calcareous concretions”. It was there, immersed in that fairytale setting, that Daniele Berardi’s love for nature and the mountains (a love that already existed in embryo even before the age of eleven thanks to explorations in the Swiss mountains with a truly special guide, his grandfather) it finally took shape finding fertile ground in a mind that, in full harmony with the heart, was thirsty for knowledge.

Enthusiasm, motivation, desire for knowledge, combined in turn with a scientific approach to exploration did the rest and enriched his professionalism and competence.

Indeed, more, as Daniele Berardi himself says “they made my life a dream”.

As a true explorer he continues each time to open those childish eyes and marvel before the immense strength of the Mountain!

It will be with that same wonder that he will try to convey participants the same emotions and sensations he experienced as a child and give the opportunity to fully enjoy the beauties of nature and a whole world not fully known!

The appointment is for Saturday 25 February at 18.00 in the conference room of the Italian Alpine Club of Vasto in Via delle Cisterne, 4.

For information, contact: Cai Vasto, Via delle Cisterne, 4. tel. 0873.610993/ 3515539370/www.caivasto.it – Friday 18.00 – 20.00.