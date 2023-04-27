THEY ARREST AN ALLEGED HOMICIDAL IN SAN ALFREDO

EAST CITY. (Special envoy) Motorized agents captured a man required by justice for an act of intentional homicide. The procedure was carried out this Tuesday on Corredor Sur avenue in the San Alfredo neighborhood in the vicinity of the Santa Librada chapel in this city.

This is Lucas Daniel Armoa Jiménez (22 years old), who registers an arrest warrant signed on March 3, 2022 for an act of intentional homicide, an official letter signed electronically by actuary Dolly Colman.

According to the data, the police officers were conducting patrols in the aforementioned area, when they saw a STAR brand motorcycle, model MAX-150, without a license plate, for which they carried out the boarding.

When the man was required for his identity document, he showed a lot of nervousness and when they consulted his data, they confirmed that he had an outstanding arrest warrant, so they proceeded to comply with the court order. Although the system contains the arrest warrant for homicide, the details of which are only in the case file in the Tribunal, so it was not reported who the victim was.

The man was deprived of his freedom in the dungeon of the Alto Paraná Police Directorate, at the disposal of the Court of the case.

APPREHENSION OF A PERSON FOR ATTEMPTED HOMICIDE.

PYPUKU INDIGENOUS COLONY – YPEJHÚ DISTRICT (Special envoy). At 02:00 a.m. more or less, the fact was learned through a request for help from said community, they went to the place to verify an S/H/P of attempted homicide and serious injury.

Once in place they were received by a group of people who witnessed said event, who reported that there were two males where the Victim was serious, Gustavo Benítez Peralta, a 26-year-old Paraguayan, domiciled in the aforementioned community and the Apprehended, Julio López Benítez, Paraguayan, 26-year-old bachelor, drinking alcoholic beverages and that at one point the two confronted each other with bladed weapons and presumably a shotgun firearm, from which both were injured with cuts, once After apprehending said author, a 16-gauge shotgun of the Boito brand of Brazilian origin was seized from him, a cartridge served and percussed with lime. 16 and struck with the inscriptions armusa. Everything was reported to the competent authorities.

YOUNG MAN DIES IN A HEAVY FRONT CRASH

LOS CEDRALES (Special Envoy)A driver died this afternoon after being hit by a pickup truck. The fatal mishap occurred this Tuesday, at approximately 5:00 p.m., on Monday Avenue in this city. They starred in a Chevrolet S10 van, guided by the Brazilian Fabio Heiiti Kudo, residing in downtown Santa Rita, and the Kia Picanto car, plate OAN 277, guided by Cristian David Álvarez, residing while President Franco was alive.

The driver of the Chevrolet truck stated that he was driving south, bound for Santa Rita, and when he reached the place, an unknown vehicle allegedly stopped him. As a result, he carried out a sudden maneuver that caused him to lose control of his vehicle, colliding with the car that was traveling in the opposite direction.

Due to the violent impact, the driver of the car was trapped in the passenger compartment of his vehicle, being rescued by volunteer firefighters and taken to the Emergency Medical Pavilion, where he died. The fact was reported to the prosecutor Viviana Sánchez to start the investigation.

MOTHER AND SON WERE RESCUED

SAN PEDRO (Special Envoy) A 17-year-old adolescent and her two-year-old son were rescued in the department of San Pedro, after allegedly having been deprived of their liberty by the young mother’s partner. She said that the father of her son summoned her to the city of San Lorenzo with the excuse that he would give her a sum of money as alimony. Later, the man took her and her son against her will to the area of ​​San Pedro, where he held them captive. The prosecutor involved in the case, Laura Guillén, indicated that the teenager managed to contact a cousin through text messages via cell phone, in which she asked for help to be rescued from the place.

THEY ARGUED OVER A MOTORCYCLE AND ONE ENDED UP DEAD

CITY OF BENJAMIN ACEVAL-CHACO. (Special delivery). This Monday, Rodrigo Daniel Castillo, 30, went to the house of his friend Edward Antonio Marecos (39) to complain about the motorcycle he had lent him a few days ago, but apparently his partner ignored it and that made everyone angry. Rodrigo for which they started a fight.

They both took out a rapier and began to hurt each other, Edward was the one who took the worst part, since he was wounded in the head, chest and abdomen by his friend, who left him lying on the ground and fled.

Witnesses helped the man to the nearest health post, but unfortunately he already arrived with no signs of life.

Hours later, the witnesses of the fight told the authorities the author’s house, where he was arrested and they also found the knife, which is a 6 to 7 cm long, homemade knife, according to what prosecutor Alexis Takahashi told Telefuture.

