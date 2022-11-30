The kermesse of events promoted by the Municipality of Udine to enliven the city throughout the Advent period until mid-January is at the starting line. The calendar, developed by the Department of Culture, sees the contribution of the Library, the Civic Museums, the Ethnographic Museum and the Friulian Museum of Natural History, as well as the initiatives organized by the Department of Tourism and Major Events and by the to Education.

The programming is enriched by the proposals of over twenty associations in the area, which present a series of articulated projects not only for the historic centre, but also for the city districts, with particular attention to the theme “Christmas traditions in Friuli”. The program includes the most diverse genres and languages: music, theatre, art, dance, meetings, reading and games. Over two hundred events for seven weeks of programming make up a rich and varied program with cultural proposals for all age groups and areas of interest.

HERE THE LINK WITH ALL THE EVENTS IN THE BROCHURE OF THE MUNICIPALITY OF UDINE

Great space will find music.

Friday 16th December at 8.45pm the concert of the FVG Orchestra will be held at the Teatro Nuovo Giovanni da Udine, organized by the Musical and Symphonic Institution of Friuli Venezia Giulia.

Another unmissable musical event, again at the Teatro Nuovo, will take place on Friday December 23rd at 6pm with the concert Natale in Orchestra, held by the Audimus Orchestra and the FL Ensemble choir under the direction of Francesco Gioia and the soloists Marianna Prizzon soprano and Federico Lepre tenor. The concert, with free admission, is offered by the Municipality of Udine, which thus wants to commemorate the sacrifice of the three policemen, victims of the explosion of 23 December 1998 in Viale Hungary. Many other concerts will find space in the city’s churches such as those proposed by the Udinese Organ Academy for the “Organ Notes” review with the artistic direction of Beppino Delle Vedove.

He returns to the church of San Pietro Martire on December 8th at 20.00 the traditional concert of the Immaculate Conception which will evoke through the singing entrusted to the “Angelo Capello” choir of Begliano, directed by Marino Valente and the string orchestra of Farra d’Isonzo, directed by Annalisa Clemente, reflections of infinity through the most poignant musical pages of Mozart, Bach and Vivaldi.

On 19 December at 8.45 pm the Teatro Palamostre hosts the choreographic-musical show Christmas Day of good relations with the choirs “Vocinvolo” and “Gruppo Alpini Udine Est” together with the band “Beppe Marano Living Together”.

Wednesday 21st at 8.45pm the great gospel from overseas is arriving at the Teatro Nuovo with the Harlem Gospel Choir. Sunday 11 December at 5.30pm in the city cathedral the Pueri Cantores of Udine, directed by Annamaria Dell’Oste, will offer the city the traditional Christmas concert in the Cathedral. Different and articulated the themed projects carried out in the area by cultural associations, parishes and Pro Loco.

The Jesus Good Shepherd parish in via Riccardo Di Giusto proposes Wednesday 28 December at 8.45pm the narrative-musical show Ce tantis stelis with the participation of the Barbara Bernardinis choir of San Gottardo. Great expectations in Paderno for the return of the “Christmas in Paderno” festival on Sunday 11 December in the parish area organized by the Pro Loco Paderno.

Il December 31st, New Year’s Eve, at 6pm the end of year concert with Strauss Festival Orchester Wien is scheduled at the Teatro Nuovo, which will offer famous opera arias and music from the most brilliant Viennese tradition, linked to the Strauss dynasty. at 21.30 in piazza Libertà the New Year’s party begins in the square with music and entertainment to celebrate the arrival of the new year, organized by the Department of Tourism and Major Events.

The same department also proposes a rich program of events in Piazza Matteotti starting fromDecember 8 at 11 with the inauguration of Santa’s house. The “Village of Santa Claus” will come alive with many other events for children and families until Christmas Eve.

Christmas is tinged with yellow in the auditorium Bellavitis Thursday 15, 22 and 29 December with the “Yellow Christmas”, story in the form of a theatrical monologue of an almost perfect crime that took place in Artegna more than a hundred years ago, by and with Francesco Cevaro.

Neighborhoods protagonists with the Musicologists Association which presents the traditional Christmas project along streets and squares, ferrying the typical joy and light-heartedness of the Christmas atmosphere to the four corners of the city in the company of pipers, Austrian brass instruments and Sicilian barrel organs.

Fourteen appointments scheduled from Cussignacco to Beivârs and Godia with passages also foreseen at the La Quiete residence for the elderly. The Dedica project of the Fûrclap Association will also have an itinerant character from the Chiavris district to the historic centre, where the Apocryphal Gospels and the Flight into Egypt will be staged, through an interesting critical re-reading to discover the analogies with the contemporary world.

The incredible encounter between mystery and man is the theme of the project, developed by the Cultural Centre The Village which will culminate on Sunday 18 December at 17.00 with the living nativity scene in Piazza San Giacomo. In addition to the more sincere and genuine tradition, elements of innovation peep out such as the Audio Walk Ricordi di Natale in Baldasseria, an immersive experience in the area curated by Invasioni Creative at 17.30 on 21 Decembera sound itinerary with smartphones and headphones to discover the stories and tales of the residents.

At the end of the itinerary there will be a convivial moment for adults and children with km0 products from the Orto Felice di Udine. On Monday 19 December Radio Spazio 103 will broadcast live “The paths of Christmas in popular traditions” in the morning from the kindergarten in via D’Artegna and the participatory construction of the crib in via Lionello in the afternoon, two initiatives organized by Fûrclap.

Nadal 3.0 looks to the future with a series of musical happenings, developed by the Simularte association, which presents a rich program of events not only jazz, starting from 10 December with the Spakkazuk show in via Porzûs in the Hattiva Lab headquarters and the event SZ Marching Band on 21 December at 10.30 at the Officine Giovani in via Val d’Arzino.

The Tita Marzuttini plectrum orchestra proposes the cycle of concerts Notes and voices for a Friulian Christmas starting on Friday 16 December in the auditorium of the Centro Culturale delle Grazie, for continue on Saturday 7 January in the church of San Domenico in via Derna with the youth orchestra and conclude the journey on Saturday 14 January in the church of Santa Maria Assunta in viale Cadore with “Staimi Atenz”, a vocal-instrumental project with the participation of the Juvenes Cantores choir of Plasencis.

The Civic Library “V. Joppi” offers numerous initiatives with the Story Time organized by the Tileggounastoria Club, the Dialogues in the library and the Libri ama! A series of guided tours and stories on the go for families at the Ancient Art Gallery in the Castle, at the Ethnographic Museum and at Casa Cavazzini is being organized by the Civici Musei – Arteventi museum education.

The Civic Museums also present two new exhibitions of great interest, namely “From the Center of the Empire” in the Castle and “Thirty Years Without Moretti” at the Ethnographic Museum of Friuli, where you can also visit the exhibition “Between the wooden bench and the inkwell” on the old school.

Christmas at stake is a long series of appointments with the Ludobus in Piazza Matteotti and in Paderno – on the occasion of the Christmas party in Paderno Sunday 11 – from 4 to 18 December, to which are added the extraordinary openings of the toy library before Christmas, both holidays and weekdays and those during the holidays, by the Education Department. The program is completed by the Udine, city of Peace prize, set up by the Unesco Club and the great piano concerts, organized by the Ricci Academy at the Antonini-Cernazai Palace in via Petracco in collaboration with the University.

Plus lots of music an important theatrical event is scheduled for Sunday, December 4 at 20.45 at Palamostre for the Friulian Theater Season, organized by the Stabil Furlan Theaters. For the occasion, the original production “Rosada! ” with the dramaturgy and direction of Gioia Battista and the participation of Nicola Ciaffoni, Elsa Martin and Giulio Ragno Favero. Linguistic consultancy is provided by Flavio Santi. The show is produced in collaboration with Mittelfest 2022 and ARLeF, the regional agency for the Friulian language.