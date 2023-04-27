For a safer use of the bicycle from an early age

Road safety education saves lives, which is why the National Road Safety Agency (ANSV), the Dosquebradas Mayor’s Office and renowned cyclists from Risaralda carried out the ‘Bicidestrezas’ project in which they taught different aspects of mobilizing by bicycle. .

This project had as a target group in the Industrial Municipality, children and adolescents, who were taught topics such as the importance of using protective elements such as a helmet, also traffic signs, communicating with their hands that they must stop, are going to turn left or right, always use the right lane, how to get rid of tires, among others.

In an interview with El Diario, Alejandra Acero from ANSV, stated that the “Bicidestrezas” project also includes a program for tutors, which seeks to provide greater security to those who use the so-called “steel horse” as a means of transportation or with recreational purposes.

Salomé Becerra, one of the girls who participated yesterday in the day that took place in the Lagos La Pradera park, highlighted the importance of this program, since it allows them to learn how to mobilize more safely on their bicycles and help the other actors vials.

It should be noted that cyclists are one of the most vulnerable road actors, not only because of the lack of safe infrastructure and the unconsciousness of some drivers, but also because in many cases they do not respect traffic signals, traffic lights and they do not use the exclusive lanes for them.