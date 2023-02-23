Melissa Satta and Matteo Berrettini, double in Montecarlo

What a crisis between Matteo Berrettini and Melissa Satta. In recent days, fears had circulated among the couple’s fans (after a sentence in his Instagram stories: “You don’t want passing people. You want those who stay“) which turned out to be fake news.

False alarm, the love story between the tennis player and the TV presenter is getting stronger and last weekend the most glamorous couple of these weeks was paparazzi at Montecarlo (where the former Wimbledon finalist lives) from Chi. According to the magazine directed by Alfonso Signorini, Matteo Berrettini trained all day on Saturday, under the eyes of Melissa, and on Sunday he worked another half day. Then they had lunch at the tennis club and went out for a walk, between kisses and effusions.

Melissa Satta and Matteo Berrettini (from Chi)

The Italian tennis player is now preparing for his return to the field, scheduled for next week in the tournament ATP 500 in Acapulco (from 27 February to 4 March). Important appointment in view of a very hot March that will see Matteo Berrettini on stage in the prestigious Master 1000 at Indian Wells and Miami: goal to go back to climbing the Atp ranking (he was number 6 in the world), which sees him outside the top 20 due to the physical problems he suffered in 2022 which forced him to miss an important part of the season.

Melissa Satta, from Gol Deejay at Milan Fashion Week 2023 with Elisabetta Canalis

Melissa Satta instead in these weeks he continues his sports event on Sky after presents Gol Deejayhis workouts in the gym and was also in the first fashion shows of Milano Fashion Week (match February 21).

The showgirl has published some stories on Instagram and some stand out among them selfie photos and videos with her friend Elisabetta Canalis…

Elisabetta Canalis and Melissa Satta (Instagram melissasatta and littlecrumb_)

