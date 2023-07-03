A quick recipe for potato and zucchini stew from cook Olga Nosul

Quick recipes will always come in handy. Let’s say you come back from work, you want something tasty, and right now. So, this is exactly the case when you should use a recipe for quick cooking.

She shared the idea of ​​cooking potato and zucchini stew cook Olga Nosulwho advised to surprise relatives and prepare roses from mashed potatoes.

– Vegetable gravy is tasty and filling– say Olga Nosul. — It is not necessary to thermally process all vegetables. Combine roasted vegetables with fresh.

Potato and zucchini stew (per portion) Zucchini – 1 pc. Potatoes – 2 pcs. Garlic – 2 cloves Dill or parsley to taste Salt A tablespoon of sour cream

Fry the potatoes. When it is almost ready, add zucchini and garlic to the pan. Fry until done. At the end, add a spoonful of sour cream and chopped greens. Add salt.

Serve with fresh sliced ​​tomatoes or radishes.

Bon appetit!

