A recipe for lean salad with potatoes and herring

A recipe for lean salad with potatoes and herring

If you are looking for tasty light dishes, then herring salad is just what you need. It is also prepared very quickly. Your guests will appreciate it, so success is guaranteed, writes culinary artist Maryna Khvil.

Ingredients:

  • 1 pc. cleaned herring fillet

  • 500 g of peeled potatoes

  • 30 ml of home-made fried oil

  • 1 Art. l. chopped dill

  • 1 clove of garlic

  • Salt to taste

Preparation:

Wash the potatoes, put them in a saucepan, cover them with cold water and cook them in their uniforms until ready. Next, drain the water, let the potatoes cool, peel them. Cut into pieces (not small), put in a bowl.

We make the filling for the potatoes: combine oil, chopped dill, squeezed garlic and salt to taste in a bowl. Mix well.

Next, pour in the potatoes, mix.

Cut the herring fillet in half lengthwise, then cut into thin strips. Add to potatoes, mix.

Previously, “FACTS” published recipes for sauerkraut cutlets and dumplings with garlic sauce, which will come in handy during Lent.

