The murder of an 11-year-old boy by alleged drug traffickers in Rosario sparked the anger of the victim’s relatives and neighbors. For this reason, this Monday, March 6, they attacked, as a protest, the house of Cristian Carlos “El Salteño” Villazón, alleged leader of a drug gang and whom the child’s relatives linked to the crime. Villazón is serving a 15-year sentence for the triple homicide of a family and was accused of ordering an execution from prison.

This afternoon, the relatives of Máximo Jerez, the child who lost his life in a shooting, went to Villazón’s house, whom they linked to the incident. In the place, which is believed to be a point of sale for the drug organization that he leads, they began to attack the people inside the house with stones. A woman who identified herself as the minor’s cousin accused the man who was present of being “the narco who killed” his cousin.

Crime of Máximo Jerez: the alleged drug trafficker was arrested and the neighbors destroyed his bunker

Due to the attack, a man, identified as a gang dealer, was injured. Both he and his two children, who are also believed to be involved in the organization, They were handcuffed and taken away by the police..

Villazón, 26 years old and nicknamed “El Salteño”, would be the alleged leader of the drug gang “Los Salteños”. As indicated by sources to infobae, the man has registered his address at 1,300 Cabal Street, on the same block where Máximo received the fatal wound. Also, this location is very close to a construction that supposedly functions as a drug bunker.

“El Salteño” has a record of homicide. In this sense, on September 7, 2022, he was sentenced to 15 years in prison for having been considered a co-author of a triple crime that occurred in February 2020, a few blocks from where they murdered a maximum. The victims were Cristopher Albornoz, 23, his partner, Florencia Corbalán, 21, and their one-year-old daughter.

Added to this, in February 2023 He was accused of ordering the execution of Alejandro Francisco Oroná from his cell in Piñeiro, 55 years old. According to the accusation, the victim had lent money to a member of “Los Salteños” and when he went to collect it, they executed him in a taxi.