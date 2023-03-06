In the discussion about the relationship between lateral thinking and science, it is repeatedly said that lateral thinking is a “belief”. In fact, it is not difficult to find religious elements in lateral thinking – as, incidentally, also on the other side of the discourse, although usually not as pronounced there.

Some of these religious elements of lateral thinking are briefly mentioned here:

possession of a higher truth

Lateral thinking is based on already knowing what is true. Therefore, you basically don’t need any studies to be sure of what is known, what is known mutates into beliefs. These are not subject to revision. Studies and statistics are good when they support beliefs, when they reveal them, otherwise they are devil stuff meant only to confuse people.

salvation and right life

The higher truth is embedded in the knowledge of the right life. Lateral thinking wants to provide orientation and security. Lateral thinking is therefore not only criticism of “mainstream science”, but of mainstream life, of the uncertain, provisional, ignorance. One lives in reversal and renunciation: from the state, from the pharmaceutical industry, from the “normal” sleep sheep existence. More extreme forms lead to esotericism and sect formation, from Q-Anon to Reich citizenship.

Signs, rituals and worship

Much of what is said in lateral thinking primarily serves not to understand empirical questions, but as a sign. Words such as “vaccine dead”, “poison injection”, “ivermectin” etc. are indicators of belonging to the religious community, the demos have the character of a church service, with liturgical elements such as the sermon or speech acts that remind of the blessing of the believers. Collections are also omnipresent.

Prophets, Priests, Martyrs

Like any religion-like faith community, lateral thinking also has prophets and priests. Bhakdi plays the role of the prophet perfectly. His books have “Bible” character. You don’t check what’s there, you refer to it. Homburg and Co. are more like priests and church officials. They administer the faith, maintain the common rituals, hold the congregation together through orthodox tweets. If their actions have legal consequences, they become martyrs – artificial martyrs of the faith

believers and unbelievers

Those believers who have discovered the truth behind the evil’s deceptions and follow their prophets and priests can be saved. But the unbelievers are doomed, they are “sleeping sheep” at best, devils at worst, deliberately trying to tempt believers with studies, data, and arguments. You have to resist it.

good-evil dichotomy

In lateral thinking there is often a harsh division of positions and people into “good” and “bad”. This separation into two moral worlds can be seen particularly well in relevant threads. Fighting evil justifies everything you do yourself.

Apocalypse

Many lateral thinkers see corona politics as a path to the apocalypse. Freedom is lost, dictatorship is coming, the Great Reset will overthrow everything the elites will will, the vaccinated will die: the downfall is imminent and anyone who wants to see it can see it.

guilt and condemnation of evil

Evil is portrayed as guilty. The other side is then accused not only of error, but also of intent to destroy mankind. This often results in a desire for revenge and damnation: Wieler, Drosten & Co. are to be brought to justice, in some threads they are wished to be hanged. However, the “Corona Committee” still has some work to do before it can follow in the footsteps of the Holy Inquisition.

There seems to be a gap in lateral thinking when it comes to the image of God. Perhaps the religious shadow thrown by lateral thinking is atheistic, or, if you think of groups like “Christians stand up”, simply conventional with a view to the image of God. As with all analogy considerations, some things fit better, some less well, some things I certainly didn’t think of and some, as I said at the beginning, also apply to the “other side”. So maybe a good topic for discussion.