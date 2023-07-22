A recipe for salad with yellow tomatoes and nectarines from food blogger Anna Conda

Summer time is a real paradise of flavors. Each vegetable and fruit should be enjoyed on time, taking into account the seasonality. In July and August, the taste of vegetables is special – they are juicier, and some of them, for example, tomatoes, are even sweet. Have you tried combining vegetables and fruits in salads? According to the Ukrainian singer and of culinary blogger Anna Konda, that’s a great idea. Such salads are not only beautiful, but also healthy.

Anna Konda: “This salad has a bright taste of summer”

– I think you will like the bright taste of this salad, says Anna Konda. — The recipe is as follows.

Salad with yellow tomatoes and nectarines Ingredients (for 2 servings) Bulgarian pepper – 1 pc. Yellow tomatoes – 2 pcs. Nectarine – 2 pcs. Basil – 15 g Red onion – half Olive oil, salt, pepper (to taste)

Cut all the ingredients. Season with olive oil. Add salt and pepper to taste. We mix.

Bon appetit!

Let’s recall the recipe for salad with strawberries, chicken and spinach.

Photo from Anna Konda’s album

83

Follow us on Facebook and Instagram

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

