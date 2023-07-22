Home » A recipe for salad with yellow tomatoes and nectarines from food blogger Anna Conda
News

A recipe for salad with yellow tomatoes and nectarines from food blogger Anna Conda

by admin
A recipe for salad with yellow tomatoes and nectarines from food blogger Anna Conda

Summer time is a real paradise of flavors. Each vegetable and fruit should be enjoyed on time, taking into account the seasonality. In July and August, the taste of vegetables is special – they are juicier, and some of them, for example, tomatoes, are even sweet. Have you tried combining vegetables and fruits in salads? According to the Ukrainian singer and of culinary blogger Anna Konda, that’s a great idea. Such salads are not only beautiful, but also healthy.

Anna Konda: “This salad has a bright taste of summer”

I think you will like the bright taste of this salad, says Anna Konda. — The recipe is as follows.

Salad with yellow tomatoes and nectarines

Ingredients (for 2 servings)

Bulgarian pepper – 1 pc. Yellow tomatoes – 2 pcs. Nectarine – 2 pcs. Basil – 15 g Red onion – half Olive oil, salt, pepper (to taste)

Cut all the ingredients. Season with olive oil. Add salt and pepper to taste. We mix.

Bon appetit!

Let’s recall the recipe for salad with strawberries, chicken and spinach.

Photo from Anna Konda’s album

83

Follow us on Facebook and Instagram

See also  The 2023 "Belt and Road" Chinese Entrepreneurs Summit kicks off in Chengdu, focusing on sharing "Silk Road opportunities"-Chinanews.com Video

You may also like

Department of Justice Takes Legal Action Against Texas...

In Miraflores, a security council was held for...

Rainstorm Warnings Issued for Multiple Regions in China;...

Tesla could reach $400 by September By Benzinga...

The car without the handbrake appeared in the...

Does Real Madrid dream? Kylian Mbappé left the...

Cultural and creative industries, from the Region 5.5...

Erdogan made the opening! The building’s electronic systems...

A training school for young people in vulnerable...

update webinar on jurisprudence on generalized civic access

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy