A riobambeño shining in the BMX elite

.- Adrián Corra is Pan American Runner-up.

Adrián Corral, a BMX competitor at the Pan American Championship representing Ecuador, has shown an exceptional level in each of the qualifying and defining rounds. The man from Riobambé stood out as one of the best in the tricolor team, achieving the Pan American runner-up in the “cruise men’s” category from 25 to 29 years old. Corral, in addition to showing his talent and technique that he has worked on for years, also works as a coach and trainer of athletes in his own BMX school called “The Champions”. In this role, he has obtained outstanding results in the “walkbike” category, which welcomes competitors in their early formative years.

In an interview for Diario Los Andes, the cyclist from Riobambeño referred to the importance of having authorities that promote sporting events of this magnitude. “I have prepared hard to represent Riobamba and Ecuador and give them joy, getting on the podium in a Pan American held in my city fills me with pride and happiness, we hope to continue counting on the support of the new local authorities.” This result is part of the cumulative score to seek a place in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Corral’s dedication and perseverance in his sports career and as a trainer of new talents in BMX cycling, has allowed his name to be recognized internationally. . In addition to being an outstanding competitor and a committed coach, Adrián is an ambassador for Riobamba and for the country in general. His success in the Pan American Championship is cause for celebration and an inspiring example for Ecuadorian athletes seeking to achieve their goals in the world of BMX.