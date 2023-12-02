A shopkeeper is murdered in Quibdó

This afternoon, December 1, Fabio César Ayala, a small businessman and member of the Community Action Board of the Las Mercedes neighborhood, La Cancha sector, in the municipality of Quibdó, was murdered.

The incident occurred in the middle of a robbery carried out by several armed criminals on the vehicle in which he was traveling on the Quibdó-Medellín highway, near the La Troje district.

In the robbery, the criminals injured two more people and stole the belongings of travelers from several vehicles.

In that same sector, a truck driver was also robbed this morning.

