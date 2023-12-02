Home » Football: Messi ‘World Cup 2026? Time will tell if I’ll be there’ – Football
Football: Messi 'World Cup 2026? Time will tell if I'll be there'

Football: Messi 'World Cup 2026? Time will tell if I'll be there'

Will Lionel Messi be at the 2026 World Cup? Messi himself responds in an interview as part of ‘Campeones: un año después’, a Star + production on the Albiceleste’s victory at Qatar 2022 filmed by the Argentine media. the Inter Miami striker still doesn’t dare to give a definitive answer, but gives hints of what could happen: “I will arrive at the World Cup at an age that normally doesn’t allow me to play (39 years old, ed.), but I’m not saying 100% that I won’t be there” , he commented on the matter.


“I will always try to compete at my best and I am the first to know when I will be able to be there or not – he adds – I am aware of having gone to a lower championship, but I think it is a personal thing. As long as I feel I am well and can continue to give I will make my contribution. Today I’m just thinking about getting to the Copa America, playing, fighting again and trying to become champions, then time will tell whether I’ll be there or not.”


And he concludes: “I will arrive (at the World Cup) at an age that is normally not sufficient to play. This is why he said that I don’t think I will be at the next World Cup. I’m not thinking about the World Cup, but I don’t say 100% that I won’t be there, even though it would be normal. Maybe we’ll do well in the Copa America and everything will work out for me.”

