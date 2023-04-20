Home » A statement by the Sudanese army regarding the evacuation of Egyptian soldiers
A statement by the Sudanese army regarding the evacuation of Egyptian soldiers

A statement by the Sudanese army regarding the evacuation of Egyptian soldiers

Sudani Net:

In the name of God, the most gracious, the most merciful

General Command of the Armed Forces
a permit

In coordination between the Sudanese and Egyptian sides, today 177 technical crews of the Egyptian Air Force – who had been detained in Marawi during the outbreak of the Rapid Support militia rebellion – were evacuated to the Arab Republic of Egypt from Dongola Airport by 4 Egyptian military transport planes.

It is noteworthy that the presence of these crews belonging to the Egyptian Air Force had been carried out according to a training protocol that was signed between the two countries in 2018 AD, according to which joint exercises are carried out between the two air forces in the two countries alternately, and a new round of the (Nile Protectors) exercise was scheduled for next May.

Office of the Official Spokesperson for the Armed Forces
Wednesday, April 19, 2023

