Second hand cell phones: 1&1 sells refurbished smartphones

The web giant 1&1 is sprinting onto the green tech and refurbishing boom – and is now including refurbished smartphones in its portfolio and is expanding its product range in the mobile communications sector.

According to the Bitkom digital association, half of Germans can imagine buying refurbished IT, and around a sixth have already bought used smartphones, laptops or tablets.

Refurbished portfolio from 1&1 with the latest top smartphones

1&1 would like to respond more closely to the demand from these customer groups and, in addition to new devices, now also offers professionally refurbished, current smartphones from various manufacturers.

The 1&1 refurbished portfolio consists of current top smartphones from customer returns, which do not look any different from new devices and are therefore offered “like new”. Experts check the full functionality of the refurbished devices and pay attention to the display functionality, for example.

Used smartphones “like new” with a 24-month guarantee

If you order a used smartphone from 1&1, you will receive a device with a full range of functions, a 24-month warranty and the services of the 1&1 Service Card, including a 30-day test and priority hotline. 1&1 ships the refurbished devices including the original packaging and accessories. The refurbished smartphones at 1&1 are at least 60 euros cheaper than new ones.

Click here for the current refurbished portfolio from 1&1.