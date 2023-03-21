The Secretary of Education of Huila confirmed the disciplinary sanction of dismissal and general disability against the teacher Aldemar Muñoz Torres.

Through Resolution 1109 of 2023 of February 22 of this year by the Secretary of Departmental Education, the dismissal of the teacher who is no longer on the payroll of the human resources of said dependency of the government of Huila was confirmed.

This is the educator Aldemar Muñoz Torres, to whom the departmental government, on appeal in November 2021, through Resolution 0467, had confirmed all the decisions issued in Resolution 002 of April 3, 2018 of the Office of Internal Disciplinary Control of the departmental entity, ruling that sanctions the aforementioned teacher, who was attached to the Tulio Arbeláez Educational Institution of the Municipality of Garzón.

“This is an exemplary sanction that consists of dismissal from teaching in the department of Huila and general disability for 12 years, due to acts of sexual abuse of a minor in an educational establishment, facts indicated in the 2014 file and that after a process in the first and second instance, the decision of the ruling handed down by the Office of Internal Disciplinary Control was confirmed,” said Milena Oliveros Crespo, Secretary of Education of Huila.

“We have also sent a copy to the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation. We make this call to the educational community in general to avoid any type of teacher employment relationship in the framework of the facts and sanctions indicated in the ruling, and with this, protect the health of our boys and girls, “added the official.