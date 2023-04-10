A team of 25 girls and boys who will go to tackle computer piracy: new levers to protect data, applications, platforms in the public administration and in the private sector.

There are 18 males and 7 females, with an average age of 27 and mostly from the Bologna hinterland. This is the composition of the first class of the course in cybersecurity in public administration promoted and created by Fitsticone of seven Emilia-Romagna ITS foundations which operates in the ICT branch.

It’s about the prima Its academy for the public administration officially presented at the headquarters of Nice ScpA. The course, co-financed by Region with almost 300 thousand eurosEuropean resources Fee Plus, is promoted and made by Fitstic. The course, included in thecollaboration agreement involving the Emilia-Romagna Region and thenational cybersecurity agencymakes use of the scientific direction of Michele Colajanniprofessor at the University of Bologna.

Protocol signed

Officially signed the Memorandum of Understanding adopted by Emilia-Romagna Region, Municipality of Bologna, Metropolitan City of Bologna, Municipality of Imola and Lepida ScpAwho have undertaken, at the end of the course, to hold a joint competition to hire and integrate the former into its staff security experts for IT applications and infrastructures in the Pawhose diploma Its will be necessary requirement to participate in the selection.

“The chronicles tell us more and more often about public bodies and important private subjects affected by dangerous cyber attacks – said the regional councilors Paolo Calvino (Financial statement) e Vincenzo Colla (Professional training) -. These 25 young people will be our first experts who will help the public administration defend itself, protect data and prevent criminal infiltration into computer systems. At the end of the course these girls and boys will have the skills to operate and a stable job to plan their future with serenity. These are the investments that the Region wants to continue making to respond to the needs of the new digitized world and create quality jobs”.

“We are proud to have started this first example of Its Academy for public administration – said the president of Fitstic, Gaudenzio Garavini – We are confident that it will be a pioneering project in the field of education new professional figures, necessary for the public administration, in this phase of digitalization driven by local authorities. We hope that the innovative formula of collaboration that has been established in Emilia-Romagna between institutions and the world of ITS training can be replicated in other regions as well”.

“What we have presented today is an extraordinary result, the result of a great team effort that lasted 15 months and of which we are very proud, but it is above all the starting point of a long journey that will see this ever-expanding sector and these professional figures more and more requests from public bodies – comments the commissioner Massimo Bugani of the Municipality of Bologna-. These girls and boys are our pioneers and I personally can’t wait to see them in action.”

The course

70 girls and boys from different regions of Italy took part in the selections. The ITS course, which started on Thursday 30 March, will have a two-year duration and will be developed over 2,000 hours, 40% of which will be carried out in the form of internships at the entities adhering to the protocol, as well as at Lepida ScpA, which also hosts the course in Bologna. Topics covered will include cybersecurity technologies, authentication and cryptography applications, vulnerability assessment and penetration testing, design methodologies and secure software development and testing. We will also work in the field of application development with integration of Agid platforms.

And in Modena on 10 May a meeting on cybersecurity and SMEs

It will be held on May 10, 2023, in the laboratories of theUniversity of Modena and Reggio Emilia – in via Rubes Triva 29 in Modena, the meeting entitled Cybersecurity and SMEs: enabling technologies and skills for a secure company.

The event, which will be held from 3 to 8 pm with mandatory booking, is organized by the cyber security working group of the Clust-ER Innovate. The goal is to create a network between interested companies and spread useful knowledge on the subject. An increasingly central topic for defending and protecting data and business activities. Also important element in the programming of European funds.

Program of the day:

15:30-16

Reception and welcome of the Clust-ER Innovate

16:00-17:00

Enabling technologies: cyber security projects and collaboration opportunities

17:00-18:00

Enabling skills: training and state of the art of cyber security in ER

18:00-19:30

Networking aperitif and company area open to participants

