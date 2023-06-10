A teenager dead and three wounded after shooting in Sweden

A 15-year-old teenager was killed and three others were wounded this Saturday in a shooting in broad daylight in Stockholm, the Swedish capital, according to police.

The armed force indicated that it received reports of a shooting near a square in the south of the city late in the afternoon. At this time, the reason for the exchange of shots is unknown.

Police found two people with gunshot wounds at the scene and two others nearby.

One of them succumbed to her injuries and the other three were taken to hospital.

“The person who died at the scene is a 15-year-old boy,” Towe Hagg, a spokesman for the Stockholm police, told AFP.

The three injured are another 15-year-old boy, as well as a man and a woman between the ages of 45 and 65, police added in a statement.

Two men were arrested after a car chase less than an hour after the shooting.

The police opened an investigation to clarify the motives for the murder and the assassination attempts.

On Friday, three other people were injured in two shootings in the greater Stockholm area.

In recent years, Sweden has had a hard time stemming the rise in shootings due to grudge-matches between gangs, fueled by drug trafficking.

The country registered 391 shootings in 2022, 62 of them fatal, compared to 45 the previous year, according to police data.