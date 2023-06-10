Home » A teenager dead and three wounded after shooting in Sweden
News

A teenager dead and three wounded after shooting in Sweden

by admin
A teenager dead and three wounded after shooting in Sweden

A 15-year-old teenager was killed and three others were wounded this Saturday in a shooting in broad daylight in Stockholm, the Swedish capital, according to police.

The armed force indicated that it received reports of a shooting near a square in the south of the city late in the afternoon. At this time, the reason for the exchange of shots is unknown.

Police found two people with gunshot wounds at the scene and two others nearby.

One of them succumbed to her injuries and the other three were taken to hospital.

“The person who died at the scene is a 15-year-old boy,” Towe Hagg, a spokesman for the Stockholm police, told AFP.

The three injured are another 15-year-old boy, as well as a man and a woman between the ages of 45 and 65, police added in a statement.

Two men were arrested after a car chase less than an hour after the shooting.

The police opened an investigation to clarify the motives for the murder and the assassination attempts.

On Friday, three other people were injured in two shootings in the greater Stockholm area.

In recent years, Sweden has had a hard time stemming the rise in shootings due to grudge-matches between gangs, fueled by drug trafficking.

The country registered 391 shootings in 2022, 62 of them fatal, compared to 45 the previous year, according to police data.

See also  Focusing on the transformation of energy structure by cohesion and double carbon——Lin Jianwei, chairman of Jolywood, attended the 2022 Taiyuan Energy Low-Carbon Development Forum-International Energy Network Energy Information Center

You may also like

Public broadcasting – Saxony’s Prime Minister Kretschmer (CDU)...

Shirley Mayorga, new director of Citizen Security

Police recovered motorcycle that was stolen from a...

“There’s a bang here”: After the asylum deal,...

Is the kingdom of the sabatinas back?

“There are things that cannot be said if...

Flame inferno – fire in Villach: hall destroyed,...

London: Members of King Charles’ Guard overturn at...

Merchants request the creation of a tax unit...

What is heterochromia? Its causes and effects on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy