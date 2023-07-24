a tender from the Region — Enterprises

After the approval of the regional law, Emilia-Romagna takes a first step forward for attract and retain young talent. It starts from the cities where the universities are located. Objective, facilitate access to useful services and necessary for those who want to stay or arrive in the region: information on housing and residence, local public transport, family welfare (educational, training and work services), cultural offer, participation in regional associations and third sector activities as well as, if foreigners, what is needed to obtain a sufficient knowledge of the Italian language.

The regional council has approved a tender addressed to Municipalities and Metropolitan City for the presentation of experimental information projects on reception services and talent attraction, also aimed at their families, allocating contributions for the three-year period 2023-2025 for 1 million and 870 thousand euros. The projects can be presented for the three-year period by the Municipalities of Piacenza, Parma, Reggio Emilia, Modena, Ferrara, Forlì, Cesena, Rimini, Ravennawhile the Metropolitan city of Bolognafor the entire territory under its jurisdiction, for the two-year period 2024-25.

The implementation of the regional law

The measure represents the first implementation of the regional law on Attraction, permanence and valorisation of highly specialized talents in Emilia-Romagna. Fits inEuropean Year of Skills: promoted by the European Union, will end in May 2024 and aims to relaunch the importance of training as a decisive element to seize the opportunities offered by the green and digital transition as well as by the economic recovery.

“We were the first Region in Italy to approve a law to attract and retain young talents by focusing decisively on young people and highly specialized skills. Today – say the regional councilors Vincenzo Colla (Economic development and green economy) e Paola Salomoni (University, research and digital agenda) – we adopt the first concrete measure involving the entire regional system, as required by the Pact for work and climatefor sustainable growth, innovation and research, new and good employment”.

“Talents are a decisive element in building a cohesive and dynamic region. In an area that already offers a good quality of life and expresses unique excellence in the world, we bet on the attraction, retention and enhancement of highly specialized people to support our leading sectors, fromautomotive to agri-foodfrom the Data Valley ai cultural and creative sectors. Talents, and more generally young people, to whom we tell them to come to Emilia-Romagna, because the future is already here and it is here that they can make the most of their skills and aptitudes”, conclude Colla and Salomoni.

The projects

The contribution will cover up to 80% of the eligible expenditure. Applications must be sent to the Region by 22 September 2023.

The financed information services must be implemented within a network model, with a regional dimension, with the support and coordination of the Region and the in-house company Art-ERto guarantee an offer of services on the territory with uniform and consistent quality standards also in terms of external communication.

The services to offer

Proposals should address reception and accompaniment services offered in a personalized way to talented people and their families for access to primary services in the area, to local public transport, for access to housing, for access to educational, training and employment services. But also to services for the promotion of the cultural offer, and for participation in regional associations and third sector activities, as well as opportunities for the use of services to increase knowledge of the Italian language.

The promotion of the local context is fundamental, in particular with respect to the vocations of the territorial business system, university, research and innovation as well as for local businesses in order to give visibility to job and career opportunities in favor of highly specialized talents, in particular for positions and highly specialized and difficult to find professionals.

The projects may also concern the organization of events (in presence or virtually) involving foreign talents and local companies to promote the professional figures sought by the territories, and ultimately to the intersection between labor supply and demandas well as the preparation of informative websites on the initiative and the services offered, also through the publication of special web pages (talent area) included in the institutional websites of the implementing bodies and specially dedicated.

It will be possible to envisage the establishment of partnerships to enhance the services offered also with collaboration protocols or operational agreements with public and private entities, including universities, theregional agency for the right to higher education (Er.Go), the institutes for higher artistic, musical and dance training (afam), institutes for higher technical training (Its), public and private research centres, businesses, and other players in the regional ecosystem of research, higher education and innovation.

>The resolution (938.61 KB)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

