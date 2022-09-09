The reporter learned from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology on the 9th that a total of 1.968 million 5G base stations have been built and opened in my country, the high-quality external network of the industrial Internet covers more than 300 cities across the country, and the construction of the national industrial Internet big data center system is steadily advancing.

Wang Peng, a first-level inspector of the Information and Communication Administration of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, said that the industrial Internet is accelerating the transformation and upgrading of traditional enterprises in my country. “5G + Industrial Internet” has taken the lead in forming 20 typical application scenarios in 10 key industries such as steel and mining. Promote traditional enterprises to improve quality, reduce costs and increase efficiency. According to the survey data of the Industrial Internet Industry Alliance, the application penetration rate of industrial Internet in small and medium-sized enterprises has continued to rise in recent years, increasing by nearly 5 percentage points in the past two years.

The Industrial Internet continues to give birth to new models and new formats. Wang Peng said, “5G+Industrial Internet”, edge computing, digital twins and other emerging fields are active in innovation, driving new industrial equipment, networks, and software to accelerate innovation, and the competitiveness of leading enterprises has steadily improved.

Wang Peng said that the Industrial Internet Identification Analysis System has launched nearly 300 service nodes, realizing data exchange and information sharing in all links, elements and systems of research, production, supply, marketing and service, and ensuring smooth and smooth supply chain in the epidemic prevention and control, industrial chain and supply chain. Industrial operation monitoring and other aspects have played an important role.