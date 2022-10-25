UDINE. Too much violence in Borgo Stazione. The army arrives in the city. Green light to military patrols, which will be used to try to remedy the particularly delicate situation that has arisen in the Magnolie neighborhood, where there is fear and concern among the residents after the repeated fights that have broken out in recent days, to redefine the sales areas.

On the morning of Tuesday 25 October, the Committee of public order and safety met again, a body that brings together the heads of the police forces, the representatives of the judicial authority and the municipal administration.



It has been established that a patrol made up of three soldiers, aboard an army vehicle, will shuttle between the Cavarzerani barracks and Borgo Stazione. The patrol will enter service from next week and will work in direct contact with the operations room of the police headquarters.



The Military Command has made itself available to offer coverage with vehicles active 24 hours a day in the areas most at risk, such as the Magnolie district and the former Cavarzerani barracks, on the basis of the indications agreed with the Police Headquarters and the police, which are already carrying out reinforced checks on the territory. «The patrol – explained the prefect, Massimo Marchesiello – will carry out a surveillance with different time slots and dynamic passages in the area of ​​the former Cavarzerani barracks and above all, in the afternoon and night hours, in the area of ​​Borgo Stazione. The military will be armed with long guns and short guns. There are passages and stops at certain points. The military, I repeat, will always be in contact, in case of difficult situations, with the operations room of the Police Headquarters, even if they will be able to intervene independently in the presence of a crime. The patrol will arrive from Palmanova, where the soldiers were on duty at the toll booth for monitoring migratory flows ».



The councilor for security, Alessandro Ciani, highlighted that the surveillance, since last weekend, has been significantly implemented. “From next week – the words of Ciani – there will also be the help of the army, a request made by the Municipality but shared by all the participants in the Committee for public order and safety”. The prefect recalled that the last joint control set up produced important results. Last Friday and Saturday eight employees of the state police, two crews of the Crime Prevention Department, four soldiers of the Carabinieri, two soldiers of the Financial Police and twelve employees of the local police were employed. A total of 182 controlled persons and 34 public businesses subjected to audits.

The commander of the army’s safe roads grouping for Friuli Venezia Giulia, Francesco Maffei, also spoke at the meeting of the Committee, chaired by the prefect Marchesiello.