To win third place in the group you need to do the same result as Maccabi, who will host Benfica. Bianconeri at the Stadium with PSG

Juve are out of the Champions League but not from Europe. The third place in the group would in fact be worth the passport to the Europa League.

THE SITUATION

Maccabi Haifa and Juventus have the same points in the standings, the same points in direct matches (3 each) and a goal difference of 8-11 for the Bianconeri and 6-15 for the Israelis.

THE SCENERY

Juventus, which will host PSG on the last day, at this point will have to do the same as the Israelis, playing at home against Benfica, to get in front of Maccabi. With an important clarification: should he lose against PSG he should do so while maintaining a better goal difference than Maccabi Haifa. But with 6 goals ahead …

October 25, 2022

