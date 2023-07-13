A Villa Manin Daniel Norgren e i Black Country, New Road – Notizie

Two other exceptional musical appointments with the “Concerts in the Park” at Villa Manin in Passirano (Udine). On Friday 14 July, starting at 18.30 Daniel Norgren will perform and on Sunday 16 July Black Country, New Road will take the stage.





Daniel Norgren, active since 2007, rose to prominence thanks to the poignant soundtrack of the blockbuster film “The eight mountains”, starring Alessandro Borghi and Luca Marinelli and in which his music is carved into stone just as if it were furrows of a mountain. Halfway between Bob Dylan and Bon Iver, the music masterfully weaves blues, folk and rock with a visionary and intimate poetics.





Black Country, New Road are somehow the real gem of the bill. Because they are one of the most requested bands in the world and two weeks ago they were playing on the Glastonbury main stage. Original and innovative, the English collective, together with names like IDLES, Fontaines DC and Shame have given a new rock and post-punk renaissance to the UK, the likes of which have not been seen for years.



