Handball: Dyn announces price structure – “This is not an introductory offer”

Dyn announces pricing structure – “This is not an introductory offer”

Dyn-Chef Christian Seifert

Source: dpa/Roberto Pfeil

Basketball, handball or volleyball: A little more than a month before the start of broadcasting, the new sports streaming provider Dyn gives an insight into its price structure. Founder Christian Seifert has good news for potential customers.

There are still a few days until August 23, the day when the sports streaming provider Dyn will start. Dyn announced its pricing structure on Thursday. Accordingly, 12.50 euros per month are due for an annual subscription and 2.50 p.m. for a monthly cancellable subscription. Until July 31, interested parties can take out an annual subscription for 126 euros (10.50 a.m./month).

“We could have set the price higher. But we’re not doing it at the moment,” said Dyn founder and co-partner Christian Seifert in an online media round. “We also said this is not an introductory offer. And say in a year: ‘Eh’.”

The new sports TV platform of the former DFL boss and the media company Axel Springer SE, to which WELT also belongs, offers a program with the sports basketball, handball, volleyball, table tennis and hockey – and deliberately without football. Ten percent of the net subscription revenue should go to the national leagues of sports to promote young people.

More than 2000 games live per year

Among other things, games from nine national leagues and European Cup competitions such as the Champions League and European League in handball and the Champions League in basketball are shown. According to Dyn, more than 2000 games per year are to be broadcast live.

Start of broadcasting is on August 23rd. The first live broadcast is the Handball Supercup in Düsseldorf between the German champions THW Kiel and the cup winners Rhein-Neckar Löwen. Dyn’s live offer can be seen via computer, internet-enabled television and cell phone. Dyn also cooperates with Telekom’s MagentaTV.

