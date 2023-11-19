From Firefighting Coach to Championship Coach: Yang Ming’s Basketball Journey

Yang Ming leads a more colorful lifestyle. In addition to coaching and commentary work, he has also participated in a reality show, showing his versatile skills and love for sportsmanship.

While his workload has increased, the pressure he faces is different from his coaching days. “To be honest, no one cares about the coaching position. Nervousness, suffocation, and even more exaggerated situations will occur.” This was Yang Ming’s monologue after leading his team to win the championship in May this year.

When he was the head coach of the Liao Basketball Team, staying up late watching videos and preparing for games was a normal life for Yang Ming. The growing bags under his eyes were an external manifestation of his pressure. “Sometimes when I’m already lying down and getting ready to go to sleep, if something suddenly comes to my mind, I get up immediately and write it down.” Yang Ming recalled.

However, Yang Ming does not rule out the possibility of returning to the coaching position in the future. “This may happen in the future, but I don’t know when,” he said. “For me, it’s more about helping others. I want to do more for the development of Chinese basketball.”

Reflecting on his journey from a player to coach to his current multifaceted role, Yang Ming has certainly made a significant impact in Chinese basketball and continues to be an influential figure in the sports industry. His dedication and passion for the sport are evident in everything he does, and it’s clear that he will continue to leave a lasting legacy in Chinese basketball.