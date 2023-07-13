Juventus, Leonardo Bonucci out of squad

Leonardo Bonucci is out of squad: on Monday he will appear at Continassa but will not train with the Juventus group, will not take part in the United States tour and will not wear the black and white shirt in his last year of contract with Juve. The official communication arrived today: dry and direct, in a face-to-face meeting that took place in the late afternoon. Cristiano Giuntoli and Giovanni Manna have joined Bonucci in Tuscany, where the defender, on vacation, has resumed training: the captain is out of the club’s project due to technical choices. Shocked by the news, the defender acknowledged the decision.

Bonucci horizon

—

Bonucci’s future is now in his hands and those of his agent, Alessandro Lucci, and no longer Juventus. Leonardo’s intention was very different: the defender would continue to play in the black and white shirt until the end of the contract, therefore on June 30 next year. The scenario now changes completely: it will be necessary to find a place, preferably in Serie A, in order to try to win the call-up to the next European Championship. For this last year of his contract with Juve, he has the right to receive another 3.5 million: all the other bureaucratic aspects will be taken care of by the lawyers. Bonucci is out of Juve: the captaincy will immediately pass to Danilo. Weston McKennie is also out of the list, the story with Juve is over for him too.