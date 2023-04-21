A villa outside London owned by an English tycoon is up for sale for 85 million euros — idealista/news

Denham Place it is one of those stately English homes where famous people have lived throughout history, since its construction in the late 17th and early 18th centuries. The current owner, the cosmetics entrepreneur Mike Jatania, has hung the ‘for sale’ sign on this spectacular 17-hectare property with huge gardens and a fully restored 2,650m2 villa. The fixed price is 75 million pounds, approximately 85 million euros at current exchange rates.

The magant bought this house from British American Tobacco in 2000, but the property has also belonged to JP Morgan and to the producer of James Bond, Harry Saltzman. The villa has 12 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms and is located in West London, Buckinghamshire, just 30 minutes from the English capital. Its starting price makes it one of the highest bids for a country house in UK history. The sale is being handled by Knight Frank and other high end real estate agents.

It has impressive green areas designed by Lancelot ‘Capability’ Brown, a famous 18th century British landscaper and architect, who is regarded as the father of English landscape gardening. The Denham Place Palace it has been completely renovated and furnished with interiors in the most typical style of a stately building. The restoration work lasted eight years.