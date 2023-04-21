Home » Bayer Leverkusen in the semifinals of the Europa League against AS Roma
Sports

Bayer Leverkusen in the semifinals of the Europa League against AS Roma

by admin
Bayer Leverkusen in the semifinals of the Europa League against AS Roma

AExuberant mood at Bayer: Leverkusen captain Lukas Hradecky promised a celebratory bus ride back after reaching the semi-finals in the Europa League. “I know our bus driver, he must have gotten something. I think five beers are allowed,” said the 33-year-old after the 4-1 (2-0) win in the second leg of the quarterfinals at Union Saint-Gilloise.

After the final whistle, the Bayer pros celebrated the first European semi-final in 21 years with their fans. “The party mood is great. We are very proud. We’re extremely happy and we’ll celebrate tonight,” said central defender Jonathan Tah, who was once again strong. “I don’t really like drinking alcohol myself, but Lukas is welcome to have a beer or two for me.”

Alonso “very relaxed”

On Sunday (5.30 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Bundesliga and on DAZN) the next important game for the Werkself is coming up, with Leipzig coming to Leverkusen as a direct competitor in the fight for international places. “One or the other beer is fine, but the football experience is also hard, Sunday it goes on. Not too much,” warned sporting director Simon Rolfes.

However, coach Xabi Alonso was “quite relaxed”, assured Hradecky: “He used to be a player too. In the end, everyone has to know for themselves how much they can drink.”

Bayer now face AS Roma in the semifinals. Their star coach, José Mourinho, gave the cheer in the final seconds of a rousing game against Feyenoord Rotterdam. “An epic comeback,” wrote the Italian Gazzetta dello Sport after the 4-1 triumph. “Rome come back and overwhelm Feyenoord in extra time,” says La Stampa.

See also  Cuore Accademia, first point with Calvairate

The Italians lost the first leg of the Europa League quarter-finals 0-1 in Rotterdam. At home in the second leg on Thursday, just before the end of regular time, they were already on the verge of being eliminated – with the score being 1-1.

You may also like

Bundesliga: Bayern, Dortmund and the question of the...

Rome, the goal that tells us everything by...

Premier League: Julian Nagelsmann is said to have...

Diet for women over 50

Serie A2 Old Wild West, second phase –...

Ice hockey DEL: Ingolstadt vs. Munich – live...

Sampdoria, Edoardo Garrone: ‘Ferrero made a mistake, plan...

there is an epidemic in Italy! Children are...

Manchester City is caught in the Haaland trap

BAIC Men’s Volleyball Championship Finals won the first...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy