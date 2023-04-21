Rayden, critic of his album La Victoria Imposible (2023)

“The Impossible Victory” (Warner Music Spain, 23) is much more than the seventh studio album by Rayden. It is a logical evolution of everything he has created in the last ten years with his trilogy of the word, but going one step further. Much more affiliated with his lyrics, much more out of his comfort zone, much more forceful and, above all, free.

The rapper presents a long album, with fourteen tracks, in which nothing is left unsaid. He talks about love (romantic and unbridled), anxiety, oblivion, the culture of failure, absence, nostalgia, the ego and revalidating sadness as an emotion. It is a string of moods to which he has wanted to give a new meaning, removing the vices they have acquired over the years.

To give them that new value, he decides to do it by experimenting in different genres, but without losing an iota of its essence. There are themes in which the purest Rayden is seen, as is the case with “Alma 22”but then there are others totally surprising, as in “Kind Punishments” where he has an affair with the bolero, also in “Chinese New Year” with his shy approach to the waltz and even reggae in “Womanyego”. An endless number of genres where we cannot fail to highlight “Multiverse”, the most moving piece of work, which immerses you in a real journey to help you break with nostalgia, the hit of the LP.

And just as he transitions between musical styles, Rayden also transitions with the type of collaborators he invites. Although it is not surprising that, on the same album, songs with Carlos Tarque, Nanpa Básico or Travis Birds can coexist, and, at the same time, there are many others with Dani Fernández, Covi Quitana and Álvaro de Luna, not to mention their feat more special with Beatriz Fernández. David leaves any distinction behind to focus on the only important thing: taking the songs to another stadium thanks to the union of their voices and his imagination. Standing Out Among Them "Mr. Failure" together with the leader of M-Clan, "Crying" con Travis Birds y "The language of the scrunchies" with Dani Fernández, who fully enter the list of his best collaborations.

All this cocktail is perfectly blended thanks to the narrative thread that makes up his voice and, above all, the production. Most of it signed by François Legoffic, although he has surrounded himself with other great producers to shape the work. It has leaders from other bands such as Adrián Quesada (Black Pumas), Víctor Cabezuelo (Rufus T. Firefly), Mapache (Morat) or Covi Quintana, with the Grammy nominee, Juan Pablo Vega, with one of those responsible for the sound of Tanxugueiras , Iago Pico, with the Latin American VRB Tunes and Sherman and Fine and, especially, he has himself, who has co-produced two songs and has been encouraged to fully produce the final piece. An extensive list that explains the variety of genres, but which is surprising thanks to how compact it all sounds.