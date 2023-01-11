Recently, there have been constant disputes with SF Express due to issues such as theft of valuables and dropped packages.

According to reports, the woman sent a watch worth 36,000 yuan from Guangzhou to Ningxia, and it was suspected that it had been transferred. Because the price was not insured, she was only paid 100 yuan in compensation, which aroused the attention of netizens.

According to reports, on December 30, Ms. Lu from Guangzhou, through the “payment collection” service of “SF Express”,Send a watch worth 36,000 yuan from Guangzhou to Ningxia, the shipping fee is 23 yuan, and the collection service fee is 992 yuan.

However, Ms. Lu found that the package displayed “rejected by the other party” on the 4th day after it was delivered to the receiving address. When the package was returned, it was found that it had been replaced. The packaging of the watch and the label on the strap were torn off, and the texture of the strap was also different from the one sent out.

Ms. Lu reported to the customer service of SF Express, who said:“They told me that they could only pay seven times the shipping cost, because I didn’t have insurance, and the total was more than 100 yuan.”Ms. Lu said angrily, “This insured clause is an overlord clause.”

However, some netizens said: “The possibility of the buyer dropping the package is not small, this should be dealt with by the police”, “The courier dropped the package, and the civet cat replaced the prince?”. What do you think of it?