A woman will make the firefighters stand tall

Lieutenant Lina María Marín, commander of the Dosquebradas Official Fire Department, the men in her charge and other fellow officers from other bodies, believe her, therefore with this vote of confidence she managed to be the only woman to come to form the National Board of which 23 Official Fire Departments are part.

In this regard, the lieutenant said: “the first thing we must establish is that firefighters in Colombia have legislation, which is our Law 1575 of 2012, which establishes that we are integrated as a system in which volunteer firefighters, officials, the aeronautical firefighters, the departmental firefighter boards, our Confederation and National Delegation, and the National Directorate of Firefighters of Colombia”.

However, the board is made up of the Ministry of Interior, the director of the DNP, the National Director of Irrigation Management, the director of Aeronautics, a mayor elected by the Federation of Municipalities, a governor by the National Federation of Departments, several delegates from the firefighters and a delegate from the Colombian Insurance Federation.

Among its tasks will be to approve the projects presented to be financed by the National Firefighters Fund, formulate guidelines and general regulations. “This means that our Official Dosquebradas Fire Department will have a great responsibility to continue contributing to professionalism and technical and operational improvements for firefighters in Colombia, especially for officers and here it is noteworthy that at this moment we are in a merit contest process to which most of the official firefighters of our country go “.

Lieutenant Lina María Marín assumes to put, as she says, a grain of sand for the benefit of the entire system, raise the responsibility of generating professional processes for official firefighters and help female representation be up to expectations . She has to wait for the policies of the National Government to enter to support the process.