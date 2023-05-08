“The Mineducation is downloading responsibilities to us”

This is how Milena Oliveros Crespo, Secretary of Departmental Education defined it, after indicating that in Huila, the Department and the Municipal Administrations are the entities that have been supplying surveillance and cleaning services in various educational institutions.

Newspaper of Huila, Huila

By: Gloria Camargo

In a vehement way, the Secretary of Education of Huila, Milena Oliveros Crespos, indicated which will be the requests that will be made within the framework of the next National Meeting of secretaries of education to be fulfilled soon.

In a dialogue for the Diario del Huila, the official from the departmental portfolio, pointed out that in the first instance, the Ministry of Education will be required to resolve the appointment of new teachers in various educational institutions in the 35 municipalities of Huila.

According to the head of portfolio, “we are waiting for what now with the new Minister of Education in the next meeting, which is held in the month of May with the secretaries of education, we carry out this concern, because it is an issue not only from the department of Huila, but from all the secretaries of the country. We have that difficulty about the lack of appointment of teachers ”, she pointed out.

“Real skills”

In turn, Oliveros Crespos, expressed that “we directly have to give clarity to the Ministry of Education regarding the real powers because, unfortunately, it must be said here with great respect, that the Ministry is downloading responsibilities to us and from the Government of Huila has been covering cleaning and surveillance services, “he said.

According to the official, this has become a complex reality, which handles important investment items, in addition to the deficit.

“It is a complex situation for us, because we also have a deficit because we lack surveillance and general services personnel,” he indicated in the first place, while he explained that “there is another issue that has not been easy either, since they have also transferred the competence of school transport, and it turns out that this is a competence that depends entirely on the Ministry”.

It also established that “although it is true that the regulation says so with respect to the fact that if there is money left over, the Department may jointly accompany the process with the different mayors, (a situation in which we have always been attentive to leaving money exposed by the System General of Royalties), this budgetary designation does not obey to cover this aspect”, he concluded.

The Secretary of Education also expressed that “really a significant percentage of the Department and of the mayors who come for free, are assigned for these aspects” but added that “it is not enough to cover all the needs that are had.”

With respect to educational infrastructure, the departmental official established that in this matter, the results have fallen short for Huila from the Ministry of Education.

“We, as the Secretary of Education of Huila, applied to the call for investments in infrastructure, managing to be the second nationally with the most applications. Subsequently, financial resources were allocated to us, with which we have been working very judiciously, however, we still lack a lot of infrastructure, because part of what we have is deteriorated.

So that everything is an accumulation of things that we must manifest again before the Ministry of Education in the next meeting”, pointed out the Secretary.

PND 2023

Meanwhile, the newly appointed Minister of Education, Aurora Vergara Figueroa, indicated that in the National Development Plan PND, 2022-2026 “Colombia world power of life” of the government of Gustavo Petro, there are several points established with which hopes to improve quality and education across the country.

According to Vergara Figueroa, in the first place “through the PND, the Ministry will develop actions that increase the coverage of initial education in the framework of comprehensive care for early childhood, as well as the redefinition of the school day and CRESE education (citizen, for reconciliation, socio-emotional, anti-racist and for climate change)”.

In addition, it indicated that with respect to “preschool, basic and secondary levels, progress will be made in the use and redefinition of school time through an educational offer of comprehensive training that includes art, science, culture, sports, programming and education for peace, guaranteeing the right to education and increasing learning opportunities for students”.

pillars

The Ministry of Education established that there are four pillars in total, among which the reforms to Law 30 of 1992 and the General Participation System (SGP) stand out.

Higher education

To achieve the purpose of quality higher education, a goal of 500,000 new students has been proposed in this four-year period. This goal, which will be promoted through five axes: the consolidation of the free policy, the regionalization of the offer of public universities, an ambitious plan for university educational infrastructure, a quality assurance reform and a reform of ICETEX ; will be accompanied by the presentation of the Reform to Law 30 of 1992.

Quality Basic Education

The most relevant aspects for this purpose are the dignity of teaching work, the construction of decent infrastructure, the articulation with secondary education and a curricular reform for social justice. Together, the ‘Viva la Escuela’ volunteer program will be developed, which will have young people interested in carrying out their internship or professional practice in the 1,491 educational centers prioritized by the program, in 128 municipalities of the country, who may apply through the Institutions of Higher Education or Superior Normal Schools -ENS- in which they are studying.

school feeding

School feeding as food security seeks the universalization of the School Feeding Program (PAE). A different decentralization strategy, accompanied by different forms of management, in which parent associations and Local Administrative Boards, especially in rural areas, will be able to take charge of the school feeding plan.

Education for peace and coexistence

Work will be done on issues of education and culture, with the extended day, particularly with the music and culture project for schools and colleges in the country, within the framework of education for coexistence and the environment.