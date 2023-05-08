Seattle crushes Dallas to take control of the series

The Seattle Kraken took the lead in their Conference semi-final series against the Dallas Stars (2-1). In its Climate Pledge Arena, the Washington State team largely won in Game 3 (7-2).
While no goal had been scored in the first period, the Kraken went wild in the second by sending the puck into the net five times. And Seattle was able to count on the impermeability of its goalkeeper Philipp Grubauer, author of 24 saves.
Sam Reinhart crucifie les Maple Leafs
In the other Conference, the Toronto Maple Leafs are in big trouble. Sunday, they lost in overtime against the Florida Panthers (3-2), after a final goal from Sam Reinhart. With this new setback, the Canadians are now trailing 3-0 in the series, and are on the verge of elimination.