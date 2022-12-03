GRESSONEY-SAINT-JEAN. The latest video shot by Andrea Bocelli in the halls of Castel Savoia is having a worldwide echo, with millions of views. A special set for the launch of the album A family Christmas, the first by Bocelli with his 25-year-old son Matteo and ten-year-old daughter Virginia.

For the projects related to the Christmas album, including the official video of the single The greatest gift and a special for the Tbn broadcaster and YouTube, the Bocelli family has chosen the fairy-tale setting of the royal castle of Gressoney Saint Jean. A choice with a huge impact in terms of image. The video begins with an external overview of the castle nestled in a fir forest.

The warm lights coming from the windows illuminate the dark of the evening and inside Andrea, Matteo and Virginia Bocelli sing around the piano illuminated by the glitter of the Christmas trees.

Then Matteo walks in the botanical garden at the foot of the manor and as he intones the refrain the forest is transformed into an enchanted place. The video closes with a view of the castle surrounded by the mountains of the Valley illuminated by the magic of Christmas. The video is available on all digital platforms. Andrea Bocelli in December will be joined by Matteo and Virginia in their first tour in the United States, which will include songs from A family Christmas. The tour kicked off December 1 in San Francisco and includes performances in Bridgeport, Savannah, Indianapolis and the new UBS Arena location on Long Island. On December 14 it will return to Madison Square Garden in New York.