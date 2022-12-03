Surprise eliminations (Belgium, Uruguay and Germany), sudden exploits (Morocco, South Korea and Japan), solid certainties (England, France and Portugal). These are some verdicts of the group stage. But now it’s starting to get serious. Can’t go wrong anymore. You have until 15.59 to enter the formations valid for the round of 16. The first match is Holland – Usa.

GOALKEEPERS — Among the “number ones” we bet on two favorites and a possible gamble. Noppert (6 credits) and Martinez (24) defend the posts of Holland and Argentina, teams of higher rank than the United States and Australia. Curiously, they can meet in the quarter-finals: they picked up two in the group clean sheets each. Szczesny (22), after having saved two penalties in the group (including one against Messi), will also try to block the doors to reigning champions France. Frankly, a difficult challenge for Poland. But the Juventus goalkeeper is in great shape and can be a card to be used to hope for a good vote from a defense modifier perspective.

DEFENDERS — Molina’s acceleration on the right (16 credits) was decisive in the last match of the group stage. The Argentine fullback served the oncoming Mac Allister for the goal that unlocked the game against Poland. Positive signs for the South American player, certainly one of the options to be included in the field even in the round of 16. With two “6.5” and a “7” Gvardiol (16) has been, so far, monumental. And watch out for his specialty: headers. With this fundamental, the not exactly statuesque Japanese defense can surprise. We close the triptych of defenders with Dumfries (25): World Cup, so far, very disappointing for Inter’s Dutch side. He wasn’t very brilliant in the group stage: against the United States he will try to reverse the trend. See also Iran goalkeeper injured, 6 changes against England: the rule

MIDDLEFIELDS — Against Belgium, when the penalty was awarded (later revoked), he had the ball in his hand, ready to kick from the penalty spot. He who knows that Modric (53 credits) may not have a new opportunity. In any case, he is the driver of Croatia and the heavy balls pass from his feet. An old adage says: all good things come in threes. But Gakpo (36) is a curious footballer and he wants to go further: will he be able to score for the fourth consecutive time in this World Cup? So far, he has proved lethal in front of goal. The American defense is alerted. Finally, the adventure in Qatar had started well for Asensio (38). Goal on debut against Costa Rica, then gradually faded away like the whole team. Now the difficult challenge against Morocco, in a match that promises to be very balanced. And to unblock the impasse, a play from him will be needed.

FORWARDERS — Julian Alvarez (39) “exploded” against Poland. Of him the goal of doubling that secured the qualification for the round of 16 of the South Americans after a troubled start. He will compete for a shirt with Lautaro Martinez in the starting eleven, but – net of employment – we prefer to bet on the verve of the Manchester City forward, who appeared more ready than the “Toro”. Only one assist so far for Vinicius jr (72). Expected as one of the protagonists of the World Cup, he failed to clock in by offering only flashes of his talent in the matches in which he took the field. In the round of 16 he can become a main player in a team that will know only a few hours before the kick-off if he can count on the contribution of the star Neymar, who came out bruised from the opening match against Serbia. See also Vlahovic and Di Maria: bad with Juventus, top with Serbia and Argentina

Finally, a very complicated match for Morocco. Surprisingly first in their group, the North African team will contest the quarterfinals against Spain in a match that promises to be difficult for both teams. Watch out, however, for the infiltrators in the home of the Atlas Lions: the striker En-Nesyri (20), in fact, practically grew up in football right in the Iberian land, finding consecration with Sevilla. Appearing very fit in the match against Canada, he was the first Moroccan footballer to score a goal in two World Cups. He can improve and make history definitively against a Spain that appeared very fragile in defense and with Unai Simon in great difficulty.

December 3, 2022 (change December 3, 2022 | 12:28 am)

