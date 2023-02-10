Home News A young Colombian woman who suffered an accident in the United States died
Hellen Pachón’s mother, who applied for a humanitarian visa, was able to travel and accompany her daughter in her last moments of life.

In Florida, United States, the 21-year-old Colombian Hellen Pachón had been hospitalized since January 26, who had suffered a traffic accident that left her in serious health conditions.

“He arrived at the hospital with both of his legs broken, with injuries to his two lungs, three broken ribs and cerebral edema. The doctors say there is nothing to do. God has the last word,” said Hellen’s mother, Paola Durán, applying for the humanitarian visa.

Paola managed to travel on February 3 and accompanied her daughter in the hope that she would evolve in the best way, but unfortunately, she passed away yesterday.

This is another story that has moved the hearts of Colombians in the midst of the struggle that compatriots live in that country in search of the so-called American dream.

