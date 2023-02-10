Damestoy injured before the quarters

Competition ended on the other hand for Edouard Damestoy. A few minutes before the start of the quarters, the Bordelais fell heavily on his back, following a collision with another skater during training. “I tried to skate the quarters but the pain was too intense”explained the winner of the X Games last summer, in another discipline, who finished 30th and last in these quarter-finals, dominated by the reigning Olympic champion, the Australian Keegan Palmer (88.33 pts).