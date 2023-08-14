Getafe-FC Barcelona | The reasons for the expulsion of Xavi: This is what the arbitration act says

14/08/2023 and las 08:47 CEST

Soto Grado sent off the Barça coach after 70 minutes of play after an unsanctioned foul on Abde

Xavi was the second expelled from the team after the red card for Raphinha

He broken in between Getafe y Barcelona It will not go down in history for its plays to remember, but surely it will Xavi Hernandez it will take time to forget the night at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez.

The Terrassa coach, who was beginning his third season in charge of the first team, was expelled by the collegiate soto degree 70 minutes into a game full of controversies due to the referee’s permissiveness with the harshness of Getafe and the fair expulsion of Raphinha for bouncing off the continuous blue ‘caresses’.

He nonsense It came when Xavi, outraged by an unsanctioned foul on Abde, addressed the fourth official waving his arms and demanding more fairness in the fouls indicated.

To his surprise, the coach was sent to the changing rooms by the referee. This is what the record says:

The acts, according to the regulation, can carry up to two match ban, so Xavi will miss the league debut at Montjuïc against Cádiz.

Already cold, and at a press conference, the coach did not hesitate to cross out the match as “shame” for the actions of Getafe and the arbitration criteria, accusing Soto Grado of inventing Gavi’s hand in the discount so as not to whistle a penalty in favor of Barça. We will see if competition enters ex officio and also sanctions the words of the coach culé with more games.