A young Finnish hiker dies after a fall – Campania

(ANSA) – NAPLES, JULY 01 – A 21-year-old Finnish tourist died after falling while walking the Path of the Gods with a boy in the territory of Agerola, in the province of Naples. Investigations are underway by the Carabinieri to clarify the dynamics. She is inclined, the military explain, for the accidental fall.

The Alpine and Speleological Rescue of Campania intervened on the spot together with the 118 helicopter rescue service. The twenty-two-year-old woman of Finnish origin was walking the Path of the Gods when she fell near ’tile 7′. The 118 emergency medical service immediately arrived on the spot and was unable to identify the woman due to the thick vegetation; the territorial teams of the Alpine and Speleological Rescue of Campania followed by the Alpine Rescue of the Guardia di Finanza of Sant’Angelo dei Lombardi came to support shortly after.

The teams, after a brief search in the area, identified the hiker below a precipice, a few tens of meters, where it was assumed that she had fallen and facilitated the operations of disembarkation of the medical team from the helicopter that had death confirmed. The recovery operations of the body are underway. (HANDLE).

