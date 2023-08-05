Home » Abalo Dosseh rejoin Gomido FC from Kpalimé
Abalo Dosseh rejoin Gomido FC from Kpalimé

by admin
Free of any contract since leaving Asko de Kara, Abalo Dosseh has finally found a base. This is Gomido de Kpalimé.

After etching his name in Kara’s ASKO history for being the first-ever coach to lead Kozah’s Yellows and Blacks for the first time to a cup group stage, Abalo Dosseh decided to offer himself a new challenge. The former captain of the hawks has thus committed himself in favor of Gomido de Kpalimé. Passed by the national selection, the local selection and ASKO, the former defender of Amiens will try to put his experience at the service of the Kpalimé club to take up the challenge of playing the leading roles in the next championship.

